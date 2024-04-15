Jordan urges Israel’s Netanyahu not to invoke another confrontation with Iran

Jordan called on Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday to avoid dragging the Middle East region into more escalation with Iran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday in response to the 1 April attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.

“The attack was retaliation to the Israeli targeting and attack of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus. The Iranians said that they’ve done what they needed to do and no more,” Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, told CNN.

“Netanyahu should not be allowed to invoke another confrontation with Iran,” he added.

The top diplomat said Jordan will use all means to intercept any projectile violating the country’s airspace.

“Whatever objects that go into our skies, violate our airspace, that we believe pose a danger to Jordan, we will do whatever within our means to end that threat,” Safadi said.

“We did what we have to do (and we) will do the same regardless of where those drones are from Israel, from Iran, or from anybody else. Our priority is to protect Jordan,” he added.

