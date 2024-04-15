Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

US forces destroyed 80 drones and 6 missiles launched from Iran and Yemen

April 15, 2024 at 11:23 am

An aerial view of aircraft carriers of the United States Navy USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower together in eastern Mediterranean on November 03, 2023. [U.S. Navy Malachi Lakey/Handout - Anadolu Agency]

An aerial view of aircraft carriers of the United States Navy USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower together in eastern Mediterranean on November 03, 2023. [U.S. Navy Malachi Lakey/Handout – Anadolu Agency]

American troops supported by US Navy destroyers downed more than 80 “suicide” attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen on Saturday and Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

At least one ballistic missile was destroyed on its launch vehicle and seven UAVs were destroyed on the ground prior to their launch in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, said CENTCOM on X.

Iran launched an attack late on Saturday against Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Embassy compound in Syria on 1 April that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders.

The attack by more than 300 missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage as most were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, with help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan.

“CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defence against these dangerous actions by Iran,” said the US military. “We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security.”

 Pentagon frustrated as Israel did not notify US over strike on Iran site in Syria: Report

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending