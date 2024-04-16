Cuba: De-escalation in Middle East requires immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasised that de-escalating the ongoing violence in the Middle East requires an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and putting an end to the genocide being committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

In a statement released yesterday, the Cuban Foreign Ministry warned of the “dangers posed by the impunity of Israel’s actions against Middle Eastern countries, with the complicity and support of the US government.”

“There will be no peace and stability in the Middle East unless a comprehensive, just, and permanent solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached.”

It affirmed that the illegal attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus is a clear violation of international law and the Vienna Convention of 1961, noting that these assaults endanger international peace and security, enhance the possibility of regionalising the conflict, and threaten unpredictable consequences for global peace.

The failure of the UN Security Council to respond decisively to the shelling of the Iranian consulate in Damascus served as an incentive for the Iranian response to the aggression, it added.

WATCH: Cuban President Diaz-Canel led Havana’s protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza