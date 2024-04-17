International hackers breach sensitive data in Israel, local media says

Israeli media reported that international hackers breached sensitive data in Israel and posted it on a website they created for such leaked information.

“A group of international hackers focused on attacking Israel and Israeli organisations has launched in early April a new website dedicated to publishing leaks from a series of breaches carried out against sensitive databases and websites in Israel in recent months,” Haaretz reported.

The newspaper stated that the hackers released thousands of documents they claimed to have obtained after breaching systems belonging to the occupation army.

The hackers managed to breach systems connected to the Israeli Ministry of Justice and the Dimona nuclear research facility, according to Haaretz.

Israeli newspaper Israel Today had reported earlier this month that systems of the Ministry of Defence had been breached, and the hackers got hold of “sensitive information”.

The hackers released documents presumed to be defence ministry contracts and offered the complete information for sale on various forums for 50 bitcoins (around $3.3 million), according to Israel Today.

READ: Israel court extends detention of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s sister