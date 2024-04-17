Morocco hit by drought affecting 20% of crop yield

Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests has said that the kingdom will lose 20 per cent of its crop yield and reduced cultivated areas this year due to drought. Mohamed Sadiki made his comment on Tuesday in response to parliamentary questions in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

“With regard to autumn and winter crops, the cultivated area has dropped to just 2.5 million hectares, compared with the usual four million hectares in normal years,” explained the minister. “Out of these cultivated areas, we will lose 20 per cent of their yield due to drought.”

In the same context, the beginning of the agricultural season in Morocco this year witnessed a delay in the expected rainfall, which now threatens another year of drought that will have a negative effect on agriculture. The government in Rabat notes that water scarcity is due to the lower rainfall over a number of years. The annual water deficit is now estimated to be one billion cubic metres.

