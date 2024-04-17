Saudi Arabia to host Sudan peace talks within the next three weeks: US

Saudi Arabia will host the peace talks within the next three weeks on the war in Sudan, the United States said, local Saudi news reports.

The discussions will be held in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, the report says.

Peace talks were announced on Monday at a France-backed international conference in Paris that raised more than two million Euros for Sudan.

“Given the urgency of peace, we welcome the decision of Saudi Arabia to restart Jeddah talks within the next three weeks,” Tom Perriello, US Special Envoy for Sudan, wrote on X on Monday.

READ: Sudan’s humanitarian crisis explained