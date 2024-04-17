Middle East Monitor
Saudi Arabia to host Sudan peace talks within the next three weeks: US

April 17, 2024 at 5:32 pm

People fleeing the Sudanese war disembark a truck which has brought them to Renk from the Joda border crossing in South Sudan on 19 March 2024 [Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Saudi Arabia will host the peace talks within the next three weeks on the war in Sudan, the United States said, local Saudi news reports.

The discussions will be held in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, the report says.

Peace talks were announced on Monday at a France-backed international conference in Paris that raised more than two million Euros for Sudan.

“Given the urgency of peace, we welcome the decision of Saudi Arabia to restart Jeddah talks within the next three weeks,” Tom Perriello, US Special Envoy for Sudan, wrote on X on Monday.

