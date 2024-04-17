UN: More than 10,000 women killed in Gaza

United Nations (UN) Women on Tuesday announced the deaths of more than 10,000 women in the Gaza Strip, which has been suffering a devastating Israeli war for more than six months.

The authority conveyed in a statement: “Six months into the war, 10,000 Palestinian women in Gaza have been killed. Women who have survived Israeli bombardment and ground operations have been displaced, widowed, and facing starvation. This devastating differentiated impact continues to make the war on Gaza also a war on women.”

The war on Gaza has left a total of 33,843 dead and 76,575 wounded since 7 October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women, concerned with gender equality and the empowerment of women, stated that of the 10,000 women killed, an estimated 6,000 were mothers, leaving 19,000 children orphaned.

The organisation added: “More than one million Palestinian women and girls in Gaza are facing catastrophic hunger, with almost no access to food, safe drinking water, functioning toilets or running water, creating life-threatening risks. Access to clean water is especially critical for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women, who have higher daily water and caloric intake requirements.”

The UN entity demanded an: “Immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid.”

