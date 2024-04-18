Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Indian crew member of vessel seized by Iran returns home

April 18, 2024 at 1:36 pm

Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, crew member of vessel seized by Iran has returned home on the 18 April 2024 [@MEAIndia/X]

Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, crew member of vessel seized by Iran has returned home on the 18 April 2024 [@MEAIndia/X]

An Indian woman who was a crew member on the MSC Aries container vessel seized by Iran on 13 April has returned home, India’s Foreign Ministry said today according to Reuters.

The ministry said that its mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other Indian crew members still aboard the vessel which was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India,” the ministry said in a statement.

The vessel was seized days after Tehran vowed to retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on 1 April.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian this week seeking the release of the Indian crew members.

READ: Iranian navy commandos seize Israeli ship in Strait of Hormuz

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending