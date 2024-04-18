Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran Commander warns Tehran could review its 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israel threats

April 18, 2024 at 1:41 pm

Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. on November 10, 2019, [Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]

Iranian flag in Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant. on November 10, 2019, [Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]

Iran could review its “nuclear doctrine” amid Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander said on Thursday, raising concerns about Tehran’s nuclear programme which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes, Reuters reports.

“A review of our nuclear doctrine and politics as well as considerations previously communicated is entirely possible,” Ahmad Haghtalab, the Commander in charge of nuclear security said, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the last say on Tehran’s nuclear programme, which the West suspects has military purposes.

Khamenei has said on numerous occasions that Tehran has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

READ: Western Double Standards: Israel vs. Iran

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending