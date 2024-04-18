Turkiye FM offers condolences to Hamas leader over family’s death in Israel strike

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, yesterday offered his and his government’s condolences to the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, following the death of his three sons and other family members in an Israeli air strike on Gaza.

Haniyeh and a high-level Hamas delegation discussed with the Fadan the political and field developments related to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza which has been ongoing for 194 days. They also discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire, ways to aid Palestinians and end the humanitarian crisis in the region.

According to a statement released by the movement, Haniyeh emphasised that reaching an agreement requires a complete cessation of war, a comprehensive withdrawal of the Israeli occupation from the strip, the return of the displaced to their homes, the start of relief works and reconstruction, the end of the blockade, and reaching a serious deal on the prisoner exchange file.

Discussions were also held on the situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the ongoing violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the occupation and illegal settlers.

