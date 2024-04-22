Ex-Israel general calls on Netanyahu to declare end of war Israel has already lost

Retired Israeli General and military expert, Yitzhak Brik, told the news website Maariv that Israel must declare an end to the war and acknowledge defeat.

“Israel must declare the war over, we have taken our troops out of Gaza anyway, there is no way to destroy it completely, and entering Rafah will not help. If you don’t realise it, we have already lost,” he said in the interview published yesterday.

He also criticised Benjamin Netanyahu’s surrender to the pressure of his extremist government ministers, saying, “I feel that he prefers the government over ending the war, Netanyahu feeds off the pressures of [MKs Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir, and the truth is that even when he understands the disaster, he goes along with it.”

Commenting on the intentions of Iran following its first direct attack on Israel last week, Brik said: “the Iranians are advancing towards nuclear weapons not to destroy Israel but for the balance of terror.”

The former general has previously said Israel is not fully prepared for a comprehensive war and does not have enough ground forces to fight on multiple fronts. Adding that conducting a war in this manner will lead to the destruction of Israel.

Read: Israel’s Netanyahu accuses DM of leaking information from closed security meetings