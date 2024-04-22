UAE launches military exercise with 10-nation participation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said, Monday, that it has started a three-week joint military exercise named Desert Flag 9, with participation from 10 countries, local UAE media reports.

According to the report, the participating countries include Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United States, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

“Air forces from brotherly and friendly nations have arrived in the UAE’s territory to start the multinational joint exercise, Desert Flag 9, for the year 2024,” the UAE Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The report said the military drill, as per the Ministry, aims to enhance combat efficiency and readiness, as well as facilitate the exchange of military expertise through various scenarios over the course of three weeks.

The Ministry shared footage on X showing the exercise’s commencement, featuring aerial sorties and lectures for military personnel, the report added.

