3 Palestinians shot by Israel army in Hebron

April 23, 2024 at 10:36 am

Israeli security forces cordon off the site at the Beit Einun junction, east of the West Bank city of Hebron on 21 April, 2024 [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire in Hebron, southern occupied West Bank, yesterday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a brief statement that its ambulance crews treated “3 live ammunition injuries during confrontations with the occupation forces in Beit Ummar and Halhul near Hebron.”

The injured were transferred to hospital. No details were given about their identities.

Activists circulated pictures on social media of a vehicle with bullet holes, stating that the Israeli army had opened fire on it at the northern entrance to Hebron.

Israeli occupation forces have ramped up their operations in the West Bank since Tel Aviv launched its brutal war on Gaza in October. Since then, 486 Palestinians have been killed and 4,900 wounded in the West Bank, according to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

