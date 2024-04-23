Egypt calls for int’l probe into reports of mass grave in Gaza

Egypt yesterday called for an international investigation into reports of mass graves uncovered in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu agency reported.

At least 283 bodies of people have been found in a mass grave at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on 7 April following a four-month ground offensive, Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said.

“It is regrettable and disgraceful that international law and human values continue to be violated so crudely in front of the whole world,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It went on to condemn “the repeated Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip, which affect unarmed civilians, displaced persons, and medical personnel” and called on the international community to “immediately intervene” to halt Israeli violations and hold the perpetrators to account.

The ministry also condemned Israel’s killing, destruction and violence in the West Bank over the past weeks, saying it is no less crude and dangerous than its crimes in Gaza, and warned that it further aggravates the crisis and threatens to explode the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It called for putting an immediate end to the violence and attacks carried out by settlers under the Israeli forces’ protection against Palestinian civilians, their properties and homes in the West Bank.

