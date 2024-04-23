Palestinian resistance calls for escalation across all fronts

The spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, called on Tuesday for an escalation across all fronts in a televised speech marking 200 days since the start of the Israel-Palestine war in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, Reuters reports.

In a video aired by Al Jazeera TV, Abu Obaida praised Iran’s attack on Israel on 13 April, saying the direct strikes with explosive drones and missiles “set new rules, drew important equations and confused the enemy and those behind it.”

He also called for an escalation in the West Bank and Jordan, calling it “one of the most important Arab fronts.”

Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, intercepted and shot down dozens of Iranian drones that entered its airspace and were heading to Israel, two regional security sources said on 13 April.

“We call on the Jordanian people to step up their actions and raise their voices,” Abu Obaida said.

He said Hamas was sticking to its demands at the ongoing ceasefire talks – that Israel ends its military offensive, pulls out forces from Gaza, allows the displaced to return to northern Gaza and lifts the blockade.

“The government of the Occupation is stalling in reaching a hostage swap deal and is trying to obstruct efforts by the mediators to reach a ceasefire agreement,” Abu Obaida said.

Qatar and Egypt have been trying to mediate a ceasefire, but Qatar Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said earlier on Tuesday all concerned parties should “show seriousness” in allowing such efforts to succeed.

