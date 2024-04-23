Middle East Monitor
Qatar frustrated with Israel officials’ attack on its ceasefire mediation efforts

April 23, 2024 at 1:47 pm

Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Majed Al-Ansari in Doha, Qatar on 27 March, 2022 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Qatar today expressed its frustration with repeated attacks by Israeli officials on its ceasefire mediation efforts between the occupation state and Hamas.

In a press conference, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, said that his country sought the “re-evaluation” of mediation efforts.

He stated that ministers from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had released multiple “negative” remarks related to Doha’s mediation.

However, he stressed Qatar’s commitment to continuing the mediation in order to prevent more security deterioration in the region.

Al-Ansari stressed that his country does not accept any remarks against its “serious” role concerning the ceasefire.

