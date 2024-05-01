Middle East Monitor
182 UNRWA employees killed in Gaza

May 1, 2024 at 9:51 am

A view of destruction at UNRWA headquarters, which provides aid to millions of Palestinians and works under the United Nations, is targeted by Israel in Gaza City, Gaza on 11 February, 2024 [Karam Hassan/Anadolu Agency]

Some 182 UNRWA staff members have been killed during Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN agency said yesterday.

Lazzarini said that more than 160 UNRWA premises were damaged or destroyed, noting that “Most of these premises were sheltering displaced people – more than 400 people have been killed in these premises.”

He added that growing concerns remain about a potential military attack on Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, with fears of evacuations if no agreement is reached this week.

“People have not yet been asked to evacuate from Rafah,” he wrote. “But there is a sense that if there is not a ceasefire deal this week, it could happen at any time.”

The UN agency chief emphasised that aid convoys in Gaza are facing difficulties, and there is worry about Gaza residents detained in Israel.

