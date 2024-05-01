China says Fatah and Hamas have political will to advance reconciliation

China said yesterday that representatives of Palestinian Fatah and Hamas movements have expressed the will to seek reconciliation through dialogue at unity talks in Beijing, Reuters has reported. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian pointed out that talks were held at the invitation of the Chinese government.

The Hamas delegation in Beijing was headed by Mousa Abu Marzouk, while his Fatah counterpart was Azzam Al-Ahmad.

“The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) representatives arrived in Beijing a few days ago for in-depth and candid dialogue,” Lin Jian told a regular media briefing. “They agreed to continue the course of talks to achieve the realisation of Palestinian solidarity and unity at an early date.”

Lin said both sides had thanked Beijing for its efforts to promote Palestinian internal unity and “reached agreement” on further dialogue. A senior Chinese official said in March that, “Hamas is part of the Palestinian national fabric and China is keen on relations with it.”

During the meeting, both Fatah and Hamas apparently underscored the united stance of Palestinians concerning the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip. They highlighted the imperative to end Israel’s genocidal offensive against the Palestinians in the enclave and secure a complete withdrawal of the occupying forces from Gaza. They also emphasised the urgent need to coordinate national efforts to deliver humanitarian aid across the Palestinian territory.

Fatah and Hamas agreed on the necessity to revive joint committees, address any problems facing them, and put an end to media accusations against each other. The importance of coordinating positions and efforts in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, to confront illegal settler attacks on villages and towns, as well as attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, was also emphasised.

The two movements stressed the priority of the prisoners’ issue and preserving their rights and supporting them during this difficult time.

In a media statement later on Tuesday, Hamas praised China’s efforts to reunite the Palestinian factions, its historical “supportive stance on the Palestinian cause” and its “rejection of the genocide against our people.”

There was no immediate comment from Fatah.

