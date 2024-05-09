Hamas welcomes Bahamas recognition of Palestine

Hamas yesterday welcomed the decision announced by the Bahamas government to recognise the State of Palestine.

The movement viewed the decision as supporting the aspirations of the Palestinian people for liberation and independence, especially at a time when they are facing “a systematic campaign of extermination and displacement by the criminal Zionist occupation army”.

Hamas called on all countries to stand up for the justice of the Palestinian cause, support the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and independence and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

The Bahamas Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that the Cabinet of the Bahamas decided to formally recognise Palestine as a state.

“The Government of The Bahamas believes that recognition of the State of Palestine strongly demonstrates The Bahamas’ commitment to the principles espoused in the Charter of the United Nations and to the right of self-determination of peoples as articulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR),” the ministry said in a statement.

