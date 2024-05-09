Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, believe US Democrats according to new poll

A majority of Democrat voters in the US believe that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a new poll conducted by Zeteo and Data For Progress has found. The poll interviewed 1,265 voters between 26 and 29 April, and found that 56 per cent of Democrat respondents hold this view, despite denials from President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Nationwide, four out of ten are said to believe that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, findings which place millions of American voters, and a majority of Democrats, at odds with members of the US Congress, most of whom have given full backing to Israel’s onslaught on the besieged enclave. Just under 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since 7 October, in a campaign that many believe is a “text book case of genocide”.

A stark disparity is also found between US voters and their representatives on the question of a ceasefire. The survey showed that 70 per cent of voters support a permanent ceasefire and de-escalation of violence in Gaza, with 83 per cent of Democrats and 65 per cent of independents backing this stance. Among Republicans, 56 per cent support a permanent ceasefire.

With only 11 per cent of lawmakers supporting a ceasefire, the gap between US public opinion and members of Congress is likely to fuel further questions over the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on US democracy. The outsized role of AIPAC has become a major talking point and many have called for the anti-Palestinian group to be registered as a foreign agent.

Regarding US military aid to Israel, a plurality of voters (37 per cent) believe it should be decreased, while only 18 per cent support increasing the funding. Furthermore, 46 per cent of voters oppose the recent decision by Congress to provide a further $4 billion to replenish Israel’s missile defence systems.

In a further indication that American voters are deeply worried about US complicity in the death and destruction in Gaza, the poll also found that a majority (54 per cent) of voters support suspending all US arms sales to Israel for as long as it blocks American humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

Concerning anti-war protests on US college campuses, 46 per cent of voters disapprove of colleges limiting students’ right to protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, with 55 per cent of Democrats and 59 per cent of under-45s taking a pro-free speech stance on this issue, despite what is widely believed to be a wall-to wall misrepresentation of student protests by the mainstream media.

Lastly, the survey revealed that a majority of voters want little to no US military involvement if fighting between Israel and Iran escalates, a view that holds across party lines. Surprisingly, when asked who they trust more to handle US involvement in the Israel-Palestine issue, voters narrowly chose Donald Trump over Joe Biden, 47 per cent to 45 per cent.

These findings suggest that the Biden administration may need to reconsider its approach to Israel’s military operation in Gaza, as the majority of Democratic voters and a significant portion of the overall electorate are critical of Israel’s actions and US support for the apartheid state.

