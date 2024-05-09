King of Spain warns violence in Gaza has escalated to an unimaginable level

Spanish King Felipe VI warned that the violence in Gaza has escalated to an unimaginable level during his speech at an event in Madrid yesterday.

According to the state-run EFE news agency, the king said that the growing violence in Gaza is something that was rarely experienced during previous conflicts in the region.

Felipe highlighted the global ramifications of this violence, expressing concerns about the “many uncertainties.”

He said, “This did not begin on Oct. 7, but it was when this terrible escalation of violence began with the devastating destruction and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It has already reached unimaginable levels and is of utmost concern to everyone.”

Israel has, for over half a year, waged a war on Gaza that has resulted in widespread death and destruction in the coastal enclave.

More than 34,900 Palestinians have since been killed and over 78,500 injured. The vast majority of the dead have been women and children. Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

