HRW: Israel striking known aid worker locations

Human Rights Watch yesterday stressed that there is no safe place in Gaza, and there is a need for international action to prevent further atrocities in the enclave.

The comments came after a UN staff member was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza yesterday evening.

“A United Nations staff member was killed and another injured while travelling to a hospital in Rafah on Monday morning,” HRW wrote on its X account

“There is nowhere safe to go in Gaza. International action is needed to prevent further atrocities.”

In a statement released today, the rights group added: “ Israeli forces have carried out at least eight strikes on aid workers’ convoys and premises in Gaza since October 2023, even though aid groups had provided their coordinates to the Israeli authorities to ensure their protection.”

Earlier on Monday, medical sources at the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis, located in the south of the Gaza Strip, said the body of a foreign driver and an injured foreign female colleague, both working for the World Health Organisation (WHO) arrived at the facility after the Israeli occupation army opened fire on their car east of Rafah.

Aid workers have also been unable to leave Gaza, since Israeli forces seized control of and closed the Rafah Crossing on 7 May.

“This pattern of attacks despite proper notification of Israeli authorities raises serious questions about Israel’s commitment and capacity to comply with international humanitarian law,” HRW added.

As of April 30, the UN reported that 254 aid workers had been killed in Gaza since 7 October, 2023, with UNRWA personnel accounting for 188 of these fatalities.

READ: Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza