Greece: students arrested at pro-Palestine rally

Greek police arrested 27 students on Tuesday for taking part in a rally in support of Palestine organised by student unions at the University of Athens, Anadolu has reported.

According to Greek state television channel ERT, the police went to the Faculty of Law at the university, where the rally was organised. Officers accompanied by the public prosecutor broke up the protest. ERT said that the arrests were made following clashes between the demonstrators and the police.

University students in Greece set up an encampment in support of Palestine on Monday evening. They joined similar protests that started on campuses in the US before spreading swiftly to Europe and the rest of the world.

