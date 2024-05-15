Middle East Monitor
Greece: students arrested at pro-Palestine rally

May 15, 2024 at 11:25 am

University of Athens students stage a protest in support of Palestinians, calling for an end to Gaza war in Athens, Greece on May 13, 2024. [Costas Baltas - Anadolu Agency]

Greek police arrested 27 students on Tuesday for taking part in a rally in support of Palestine organised by student unions at the University of Athens, Anadolu has reported.

According to Greek state television channel ERT, the police went to the Faculty of Law at the university, where the rally was organised. Officers accompanied by the public prosecutor broke up the protest. ERT said that the arrests were made following clashes between the demonstrators and the police.

University students in Greece set up an encampment in support of Palestine on Monday evening. They joined similar protests that started on campuses in the US before spreading swiftly to Europe and the rest of the world.

