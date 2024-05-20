Int’l community extends one hand with aid to Gaza, other with weapons to bomb it, Al-Azhar says

The world is suffering from “schizophrenia”, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, said yesterday, adding that countries are providing aid to help Palestinians in Gaza while also providing Israel the weapons it is using to strike and kill civilians.

“The world has been struck by what can be called a phenomenon of ‘global schizophrenia’,” Al-Tayeb said. “This phenomenon emerged clearly after the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. We see some countries announcing that one hand is extending humanitarian aid to Gaza, while the other hand is extending weapons, equipment, and gear to the Zionist entity so that it continues its practice of killing and terrorism,” said Al-Tayeb.

“Global decision makers,” he continued, “must exercise wisdom and reason and listen to the will of the nations who reject the terrorist crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza.”

He pointed out that “if they are not contained as quickly as possible and listened to wisely and rationally, it will be difficult to predict the outcome of the demonstrations we are seeing today in most European and American capitals. The West and America are required to comprehend the lesson and be certain that the policies of exclusion, monopoly, supporting the occupation and ignoring will cost them dearly.”

Decision-makers in the West must “learn humanity from their people, whose role in supporting Palestinian rights is valued and appreciated.”

Since 7 October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bomb hospitals, resident buildings, towers and Palestinian civilian homes, destroying them over the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel. More than 35,450 Palestinians have been killed as a result, while over 79,470 have been injured. A further 1.7 million have been forcibly displaced from their homes and neighbourhoods, according to UN data, many numerous times.

