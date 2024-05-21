Israel detains more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces have detained more Palestinians amid armed incursions in the occupied West Bank. The raids took place on Monday night and at dawn on Tuesday, said the Palestinian Information Centre.

According to local sources, resistance fighters challenged the occupation forces during the Israeli incursion of Tubas. Two military vehicles were damaged when explosive devices were detonated nearby.

In Ramallah, Israeli forces detained at least 10 Palestinians and assaulted a number of them during raids on homes in Sinjil. Al-Quds website reported that 15 people were kidnapped in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem altogether, most of them from Sinjil.

In Jenin, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a female ex-detainee identified as Yasamin Shaaban, a 41-year-old from Jalamah village, after she responded to a summons for interrogation at the Jalamah military base.

The occupation forces also carried out raids in other West Bank areas, with no reported arrests.

READ: WHO chief voices concern over safety of patients, staff in Gaza Al-Awda Hospital