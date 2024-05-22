Israel military permits the return of Israelis to settlements evacuated in 2005

The Israeli military this morning granted permission for Israelis to return to three former settlements in the northern occupied West Bank they had been prohibited from entering as part of the 2005 Disengagement Plan.

The three settlements, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim, are located near the Palestinian cities of Jenin and Nablus in the Occupied Territory.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, said in a statement: “The Jewish hold on Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank] guarantees security, the application of the law to cancel disengagement will lead to the development of settlement and provide security to residents of the area.”

A fourth settlement, Homesh, was opened for entry last year after parliament amended the 2005 “disengagement law.” Military approval, which is necessary due to the military’s overall control of the occupied West Bank, is required for any return to the other three former settlements.

Last year’s amendment to the disengagement law was seen as paving the way for re-establishing former West Bank settlements that were evacuated under the “Disengagement Plan” which was put in action on 15 August, 2005.

The plan, overseen by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, faced opposition from the settler movement at the time and saw Israel remove more than 9,000 settlers in 21 illegal settlements in the Gaza Strip and the northern West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 illegal settlements and 116 illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank. The United Nations considers all Israeli settlement activities illegal.

READ: Israel must focus on security not ties with Saudi: minister says