UK Premier announces general election on 4 July

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced on Wednesday that general election in the UK would be held on 4 July, Anadolu Agency reports.

During his address at Downing Street, Sunak said that the country will head to polls on Thursday, 4 July.

“Earlier today, I spoke with His Majesty, the King (Charles) to request the dissolution of parliament. The King has granted this request and we will have a general election on the fourth of July,” he announced.

Sunak began his address by saying that in the last five years, the country has fought through the “most challenging times” since World War Two.

Later, he said that this election will take place at a time when the world is “more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War”.

Referring to the downtrend of inflation and the growing economy, he noted that it is proof that the plan and priorities he set out are “working”.

READ: UK government ‘losing’ the argument with ‘attacks’ on democratic rights, says PSC

“The question now is how and who do you trust,” Sunak stated.

He added: “Now, it’s the moment for Britain to choose its future to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made, or risk going back to square one with no plan and no certainty.”

Sunak vows to ‘fight for every vote’

Mentioning the global challenges the world is facing, Sunak said that Britain must choose in this election “who has that plan, who was prepared to take the bold action” necessary to secure a better future for the country.

Saying that the Labour Party has “no plan”, the Premier stated that the future “can only be uncertain with them”.

“On the fifth of July, either Kier Starmer or I will be prime minister. He has shown, time and again, that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power.”

Concluding his address, Sunak vowed to “fight for every vote” and will earn public trust over the next few weeks.

It came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by him at the Prime Minister’s Office in Downing Street.

During the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, asked Sunak if he was “feart” (scared) of holding an election.

The Prime Minister replied that the election would take place in the second half of the year, a time previously mentioned several times.

READ: UK media’s pro-Israel bias revealed