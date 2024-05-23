From wedding photographer to water queue: Gaza mother mourns lost dream life

Falasteen Abdulati mourns her vanished good life as a wedding photographer as she wearily queues day after day for scarce drinking water in a rubble-strewn street in south Gaza, fearing for the future of her children, Reuters reports.

The mother of seven is one of over two million Gazans who struggle to survive in the eighth month of an Israeli siege and invasion triggered by a cross-border Hamas attack, with food, drinking water, medical care and safe shelter hard to find.

“I’m a wedding photographer. Someone like me should be going out and living well and spending money on their children,” Abdulati, 35, said, laboriously filling a few buckets with water from a battered barrel in the city of Khan Yunis.

“Our life has (been reduced) to the simplest needs. It is work and exhaustion. Nothing else. The dream that I had as a wedding photographer to open a studio and to get cameras and to make people happy, is lost. My dream is lost.”

She continued: “Every morning we wake up at 7 o’clock and of course the first thing we think about is water,” she said. “We come here and wait in the long queue, just to fill up four buckets with water. Other than that, our shoulders hurt. There are no men to carry it for us. There is no one but us. Women are the ones working these days.”

Israel’s assault on the tiny, heavily urbanised coastal enclave has displaced over three-quarters of the 2.3 million Palestinian population and demolished its infrastructure.

“The future of my children that I worked tirelessly for is lost. There are no schools (functioning), no education. There is no more comfort in life,” said Abdulati.

“No safety,” she added, referring to the threat of shelling or raids that Israel says target Hamas fighters holed up in densely-packed residential neighbourhoods.

Abdulati, dressed in a body-length robe and head-covering, said the upheaval of war had turned the lives of Gaza women upside down. “Women are now like men. They work hard just like men. They’re no longer comfortable at home.”

Her husband is hospitalised with war injuries.

Breathing heavily, she lugged her buckets along a shattered, sand-covered street and up a dingy flight of cement stairs into the family flat. There she heated up the fresh water over a makeshift fire stove in a cluttered, cramped room, dark for lack of electricity, watched intently by her young children.

“We are suffering due to a lack of gas because the border crossings are shut,” she said, referring to Israel’s siege that has severely restricted humanitarian aid shipments into Gaza.

“The water that I filled up must be rationed. I heat it up so I can wash the children, in addition to doing the dishes and washing clothes. The four buckets I can get per day are just not enough. I have to go back again and again.”

