Food not fit for human consumption being sent into Gaza, ministry warns

May 22, 2024 at 4:03 pm

As Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, Palestinians, including children, are unable to obtain many essential needs, including basic food supplies, due to the complete blockade imposed on the region; consequently, in the city of Deir al-Balah, Gaza, they wait in line for hours to receive meals distributed by charity organizations on May 18, 2024 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]

The limited food aid Israel is allowing into the besieged Gaza Strip includes items which are not fit for human consumption, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

“The specialised health teams noticed, during their field follow-up, the presence of various foodstuffs unfit for use in the markets that were recently allowed to enter Gaza,” it warned.

“This will lead to serious health consequences for the citizen’s health.”

The ministry appealed to the international community to “create control mechanisms that guarantee the safety of these products before they enter the Gaza Strip.”

Israel imposed a complete siege on Gaza in October 2023 and has limited the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel leading to a “man-made famine”. This has been coupled with the targeting of health facilities, leaving Palestinians nowhere to seek help or stay safe.

