Food not fit for human consumption being sent into Gaza, ministry warns

The limited food aid Israel is allowing into the besieged Gaza Strip includes items which are not fit for human consumption, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

“The specialised health teams noticed, during their field follow-up, the presence of various foodstuffs unfit for use in the markets that were recently allowed to enter Gaza,” it warned.

“This will lead to serious health consequences for the citizen’s health.”

The ministry appealed to the international community to “create control mechanisms that guarantee the safety of these products before they enter the Gaza Strip.”

Israel imposed a complete siege on Gaza in October 2023 and has limited the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel leading to a “man-made famine”. This has been coupled with the targeting of health facilities, leaving Palestinians nowhere to seek help or stay safe.

READ: Humanitarian access ‘fundamental to counter’ water shortage in Gaza: UN agency