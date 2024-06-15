Erdogan: ‘We look forward to fairer approach from G7 to solve world’s problems’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed on Friday Ankara’s hopes for the G7 countries to adopt a: “Fairer, inclusive and realistic approach from G7 countries in resolving global problems and regional conflicts.”

President Erdogan added in a post on X: “I hope that the G7 Leaders Summit held in Italy today will be beneficial for humanity.”

The 50th G7 summit, which includes the US, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Canada and Japan, began on Thursday.

This is the seventh time that Italy has hosted the group’s summit, having hosted it for the first time in Venice in 1980 and the sixth in Taormina in 2017.

