US senator calls for support for UN report accusing Israel of war crimes

US Senator Bernie Sanders called for support for the report issued by the United Nations (UN) Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which confirms that Israel committed war crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, causing mass destruction.

In a statement published on his website on Friday, Sanders referred to the report of the Independent International Investigation Commission, stressing: “The UN is right.”

Sanders stated: “Hamas clearly committed war crimes in its brutal terrorist attack on October 7th, killing 1,200 innocent Israelis, taking hundreds of hostages, and committing unspeakable atrocities.”

“Israel has clearly committed war crimes by destroying the housing, health care, education, and civilian infrastructure of Gaza, killing nearly 38,000 people, wounding over 84,000, and creating the conditions for mass starvation,” he added.

Sanders declared: “It is absolutely imperative that we support the work and findings of the United Nations and other international organisations like the International Criminal Court. These institutions are attempting to uphold the Geneva Conventions and the body of international law that emerged from the horrors of World War II.”

On 12 June, the Independent International Investigation Commission published its report on violations of international law and crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The committee accused Israel of committing war crimes and demanded that it immediately stop its attacks on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip that forced thousands of civilians to flee to unsafe areas.

