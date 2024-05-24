French president, 5 Arab ministers to meet over situation in Gaza

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced today an upcoming meeting that includes French President Emmanuel Macron and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Jordan.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed Friday to the French capital, Paris, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in a ministerial meeting that includes the foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.”

The visit comes “within the framework of the French side’s keenness to communicate and coordinate with Arab ministers to push for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

The visit will also witness “discussions on international and regional efforts aimed at finding a serious political horizon to end the crisis and support the implementation of the two-state solution.”

Months ago, Paris hosted meetings that brought together the mediators of the Gaza negotiations, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, to discuss a way to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed more than 35,800 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023 and stands accused of genocide before the Interntaional Cout or Justice (ICJ).

