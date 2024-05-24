Israel kills dozens more Palestinians in air strikes across Gaza

Twelve Palestinians were killed, including women and children, and several others were wounded on Thursday as Israeli warplanes struck a government facility housing displaced residents in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Anadolu has reported.

A medical source told Anadolu that the victims, along with a large number of the wounded, were taken to Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital after the air strike targeted a building belonging to the Ministry of Social Development.

Later in the day, more Palestinians were killed and wounded following an Israeli air strike targeting a residential building in Gaza City. Israeli warplanes struck the building in Al-Daraj neighbourhood, destroying it completely, witnesses told the agency. They added that the attack also caused damage to a neighbouring residential building, which was set ablaze.

Rescue teams and residents searched for victims under the rubble. Casualties were taken to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Israel has been waging a brutal offensive against Gaza since last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The offensive has killed at least 36,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and wounded almost 80,000 others.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. According to South Africa, which took the occupation state to the ICJ, Israel is ignoring the court order.

