Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel occupation soldier burns copy of the Qur’an in Gaza

May 24, 2024 at 12:03 pm

An Israeli occupation soldier burns copy of the Qur’an in a mosque in Gaza [ytirawi/X]

An Israeli occupation soldier burns copy of the Qur’an in a mosque in Gaza [ytirawi/X]

An Israeli soldier has been caught on video throwing a copy of the Qur’an into a fire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu has reported. The clip shared on social media by Israel’s Army Radio did not provide any details about when and where the incident happened. The broadcaster said that the Israeli army has launched an investigation into the incident.

Since the outbreak of the war against the Palestinians in Gaza, Israeli soldiers have been posting videos documenting their looting, burning and destroying of homes, assaults on detainees and scrawling of racist graffiti on walls. Although the army has not announced that it is taking any disciplinary measures against any soldiers in this respect, it has said that such actions “contravene the army’s values.”

Israel has been waging a brutal offensive against Gaza since last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The offensive has killed at least 36,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and wounded almost 80,000 others.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. According to South Africa, which took the occupation state to the ICJ, Israel is ignoring the court order.

 Israel army: We warned Netanyahu before Hamas attack

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending