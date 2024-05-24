Israel occupation soldier burns copy of the Qur’an in Gaza

An Israeli soldier has been caught on video throwing a copy of the Qur’an into a fire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu has reported. The clip shared on social media by Israel’s Army Radio did not provide any details about when and where the incident happened. The broadcaster said that the Israeli army has launched an investigation into the incident.

Since the outbreak of the war against the Palestinians in Gaza, Israeli soldiers have been posting videos documenting their looting, burning and destroying of homes, assaults on detainees and scrawling of racist graffiti on walls. Although the army has not announced that it is taking any disciplinary measures against any soldiers in this respect, it has said that such actions “contravene the army’s values.”

Israel has been waging a brutal offensive against Gaza since last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The offensive has killed at least 36,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and wounded almost 80,000 others.

[@tamerqdh] unveils alarming footage depicting Israeli soldiers burning Quran book within a mosque in Gaza. The video captures a soldier tossing the Quran into flames as the mosque is set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/qTuYZ0rejm — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) May 21, 2024

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. According to South Africa, which took the occupation state to the ICJ, Israel is ignoring the court order.

