Hamas demands pressure on occupation to adhere to ICJ decision: ‘We expect an order to stop genocide’

The Hamas movement called on the international community and the United Nations (UN) on Friday to pressure Israel to immediately comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop its military operations in Rafah and keep the crossing open.

The movement announced in a statement: “We expected the ICJ to issue a decision to stop the aggression and genocide against our people in all of Gaza, not just in Rafah.”

“We welcome the decision of the ICJ that demands the criminal Zionist entity to stop its aggression against the city of Rafah immediately, and demands that it stop all measures that lead to genocide,” it added.

In its statement, the movement also welcomed: “The same decision demanding the entry of aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip, and allowing UN committees to enter to investigate crimes of genocide.”

Hamas also stated: “We expected the ICJ to issue a decision to stop the aggression and genocide against our people across the entire Gaza Strip, and not just in the Rafah Governorate. What is happening in Jabalia (north) and other governorates of the Strip is no less criminal and dangerous than what is happening in Rafah.”

For its part, the Palestinian Authority welcomed the ICJ decision, which represents an international consensus on the demand to stop the war on Gaza.

According to Palestinian news agency, Wafa: “The presidency welcomed the court’s decisions to stop aggression against our people in Rafah, considering it a direct danger to the Palestinian people, allow the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and open the crossing, calling on the occupying state to implement this UN decision immediately.”

The presidency also called on: “The international community to oblige the occupying state to implement the decisions of the ICJ, and to pressure it to respect and implement the decisions of international resolutions and international law, because the occupying state considers itself a state above international law and cannot be held accountable thanks to America’s blind and biased support of the occupation.”

It also reiterated: “The need to oblige Israel to stop its aggression against our people everywhere, in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem,” noting that the important ICJ decision: “Is added to all previous international resolutions that confirmed that the occupying state is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against our people, which requires urgent international intervention to stop it immediately.”

Earlier on Friday, ICJ President Nawaf Salam called on Israel to: “Immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

This statement was made during a session held by the ICJ to announce its ruling regarding South Africa’s request to issue an order to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The court’s order is binding to all members of the UN, including Israel, and the UN Security Council is the guarantor of implementing the court’s order.

The president of the court stated that the ruling consists of three points: Israel stopping its military operations in Rafah, maintaining the opening of the Rafah crossing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and submitting a report to the court within a month on the steps it will take in this regard.

