Egypt police capture ‘serial killer’ in New Cairo

Egyptian security forces have apprehended a suspected serial killer, dubbed the “New Cairo Slaughterer” or “Women’s Slaughterer,” in his New Cairo apartment. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Karim, was captured after attempting to flee, reports Asharq.

Security sources at the Ministry of Interior revealed to the outlet the details of the crime after the accused confessed during investigations that he was “torturing the victims to death” after luring them into an apartment in New Cairo.

Surveillance footage led detectives to Karim, who has been linked to at least six victims, although sources indicate that only three bodies have been found so far, while preliminary investigations suggest the actual number of victims may be higher.

The accused, who described himself as a “sadist,” admitted before the investigating authorities to luring what he described as “sex workers” via Facebook, considering that “committing his crimes with them and getting rid of them is easy, as no one asks about them.”

According to Egyptian Streets, Karim, is a dual citizen of Egypt and the US and an American University in Cairo graduate. He used to be a teacher before he started a career in trade. Recently divorced and back in Egypt after living abroad, he rented an apartment in New Cairo, where he led a solitary life.

The breakthrough came after a report of a woman’s body found on the desert road to Ismailia, followed by another in Port Said, both with similar injuries. Major General Mahmoud Abu Omra, Assistant Minister of Interior for General Security, formed a task force to investigate the crimes. Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate the remaining victims and are examining missing person reports from Cairo, Alexandria, and Giza.

