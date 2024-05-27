Attacks on Gaza civilians can ‘no longer be justified’: Italy’s defense minister

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza can “no longer be justified,” Anadolu news agency reported.

“There is an increasingly difficult situation, in which the Palestinian people are being squeezed without regard for the rights of innocent men, women and children who have nothing to do with Hamas and this can no longer be justified,” he told Italian TV SkyTG24.

“We are all convinced that after Hamas’ cowardly attack, Israel had to solve the problem,” Crosetto said.

“However, from day one we all said that the attack had to take place in a different way, to stop the attack on Rafah and we haven’t been listened to. Now we look at the situation in despair,” he added.

The minister also said that Italy is striving to help the civilian population of the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid. Over the weekend, Rome announced more aid to Gaza, after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa on Saturday.

To this end, Italy has earmarked €35 million ($38 million) of new financing for Palestinian civilians, of which €5 million will go to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), according to Italian media.

“Now, we are helping people in trouble. But it’s not enough. I have the impression that with this choice, Israel is sowing hatred, which will involve its children and grandchildren,” Crosetto said.

“I would have preferred a different choice, even understanding all their reasons. Hamas is one thing and the Palestinian people is another,” he added.

