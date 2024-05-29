Channel 13: UN is moving to blacklist Israel

Israel’s Channel 13 said yesterday that an imminent UN resolution is being prepared that will condemn the occupying state and consider the Israeli occupation army “an organisation that kills children,” stressing that there series of discussions are taking place in the Netanyahu government to respond to it. This comes at a time when Washington confirmed that it fears the expansion of Israel’s international isolation.

“In light of the Rafah events and the decisions issued against Israel by the ICJ in The Hague, an imminent UN resolution is being prepared that considers the Israeli army an ‘organisation that kills children’.”

“This evening [Tuesday] a marathon of debates are taking place in Israel before a dramatic ruling is issued in the coming days or weeks, about whether Israel will be added to the UN blacklist, and whether the IDF will be declared an ‘organisation that kills children,” it stated.

“The result that emerged from the discussions that took place at the National Security Headquarters and within the IDF is that this year, for the first time after numerous threats, due to the war, the UN will actually declare that the IDF is an entity that harms and kills children.”

The channel noted that this announcement “raises great concern among senior officials in the occupation,” because it “has practical consequences that could harm arms supplies to Israel.”

It also explained that the resolution would be valid for four years, if it is actually accepted, and that the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will give the final approval.

White House spokesman John Kirby, warned yesterday that there is real danger that Israel could “become further isolated from the international community because of how they are conducting this operation” in Rafah.

In spite of the images from Rafah of burnt corpses of Palestinian civilians, including children, Kirby claimed that “the strikes on Rafah both on Sunday and today do not prompt the withdrawal of US military assistance to Israel.” Adding that the US is awaiting the results of Israel’s investigation into the attack.

