Nikki Haley writes ‘finish them’ on Israel missile intended for Lebanon

Former US ambassador to the UN and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley visited an army base in northern Israel and signed a missile intended for Lebanon with “finish them”.

The picture, which is circulating on social media, shows Haley signing the missile: “Finish them! America [loves] Israel always.”

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu posted a picture of Haley (Nimarata Randhawa) signing the missile on his X account, and said, “There are people in the world who are not blinded by the lies of progression and the temples of false wisdom. Nikki Haley is one of the most important ones.”

Hanoch Milwidsky, a member of the Israeli Knesset from the Likud Party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also posted the photo with the caption, “I love Nikki Haley very much. A true friend of Israel.”

Reporter for Israel’s Channel 13, Almog Boker, posted a picture of Haley on X and wrote: “What a queen! Former US presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley sends Hezbollah a shell with a clear handwritten message to Israel: “Finish them! America loves Israel.’”

The photo was also posted by Yinon Magal, a journalist for Channel 14, which is close to the right-wing government coalition in Israel, with the comment “Nikki Haley in the North Signed on a shell: “Finish Them””

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Haley’s photo was taken during her visit to northern Israel to express her solidarity with the occupation state, after her visit on Monday to settlements near Gaza.

It quoted Haley, during her visit to one of the settlements in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday, “Don’t listen to what is being said in the media. I reassure you: America stands with Israel.”

“We need a strong Israel, and the only way Israel will be strong is when the US supports Israel completely, unapologetically,” she added.

READ: Cut the supply line of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, says rights group