Iran supplies Houthis with sea-launched ballistic missile

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency revealed that Iran supplied the Houthi movement in Yemen with a Ghadr-110 ballistic missile. This comes at a time when tensions are escalating in the region due to military operations launched by the Houthis against the occupation’s maritime interests in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian agency explained that the ballistic missile Tehran supplied to the Houthis is sea-launched, noting that this weapon: “Is capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime.”

The Houthis in Yemen are launching widespread attacks on ships linked to the Israeli occupation in the Arabian and Red Seas and the Indian Ocean. The group recently expanded the scope of its operations to include the Mediterranean Sea as part of the fourth round of escalation in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Read: Yemen Houthis say they launched attack on US aircraft carrier ‘Eisenhower’ in Red Sea

On Friday, the US and UK launched violent strikes on sites in the Yemeni Hodeidah Governorate, including a radio building in Al-Hawak District and the Port of Salif, killing 16 people and wounding 35 others, according to Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthis.

Later the same day, the Yemeni group announced a military operation targeting the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower, with winged and ballistic missiles, confirming: “The hit was accurate and direct.”

Tensions are increasing in the region as the Houthis continue to target the occupation’s interests. Meanwhile, the US, which announced the formation of an international coalition under the name “Operation Prosperity Guardian” to deal with Houthi attacks, seeks to deter the group from launching its operations in the Red Sea.