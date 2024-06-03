Maldives bans Israelis from entering country over Gaza war

The Maldives has imposed a ban on Israeli passport holders entering the country due to the ongoing war on Gaza.

The president’s office announced yesterday that the Cabinet decided to change laws in order to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country, and to form a subcommittee to oversee the process.

The office stated that President Mohamed Muizzu would appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs and launch a fundraising campaign under the slogan “Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine”.

In response to the decision, the Israeli Foreign Ministry recommended that its citizens, including those with dual citizenship, do not travel to the Maldives.

It also recommended that those who are currently there leave.

“For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” the ministry said.

