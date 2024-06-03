Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Maldives bans Israelis from entering country over Gaza war

June 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm

The national flag in front of the police headquarters in Male, the capital of the Maldives [Gerhard Joren/LightRocket via Getty Images]

The national flag in front of the police headquarters in Male, the capital of the Maldives [Gerhard Joren/LightRocket via Getty Images]

The Maldives has imposed a ban on Israeli passport holders entering the country due to the ongoing war on Gaza.

The president’s office announced yesterday that the Cabinet decided to change laws in order to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country, and to form a subcommittee to oversee the process.

The office stated that President Mohamed Muizzu would appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs and launch a fundraising campaign under the slogan “Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine”.

In response to the decision, the Israeli Foreign Ministry recommended that its citizens, including those with dual citizenship, do not travel to the Maldives.

It also recommended that those who are currently there leave.

“For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” the ministry said.

Read: 1.1m cases of infectious diseases due to displacement in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending