UNRWA: Forced displacement pushed over 1m Palestinians out of Rafah

June 3, 2024 at 9:59 am

Palestinians living in the Jabalia Refugee Camp, Beit Lahia, Al-Falouja, and Al-Fakhura in the north of Gaza migrate towards safer areas with whatever belongings they can take with them since they have been forced to flee due to Israeli attacks on May 24, 2024. [Mahmoud Issa - Anadolu Agency]

Forced displacement has pushed over a million Palestinians out of Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said today, Reuters reports.

The small city had been sheltering 1.5 million Palestinians who fled Israeli assaults on other parts of the enclave, aid groups said.

Since early May, Israel’s occupation forces have targeted the area, bombing and shelling displacement camps, killing hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

The UN and other international bodies have repeatedly warned that “nowhere is safe in Gaza” and Palestinians have said they are being targeted wherever they go. Many have been forced to relocate to the coastal region where they are susceptible to high tides and strong winds.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) estimates that around 18,500 pregnant women have fled Rafah, while around 10,000 more remain there “in desperate conditions”.

UNRWA said thousands of families are now sheltering in damaged and destroyed facilities in the city of Khan Yunis.

“Conditions are unspeakable”, it added.

