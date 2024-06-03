UNRWA: Forced displacement pushed over 1m Palestinians out of Rafah

Forced displacement has pushed over a million Palestinians out of Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said today, Reuters reports.

The small city had been sheltering 1.5 million Palestinians who fled Israeli assaults on other parts of the enclave, aid groups said.

Forced displacement has pushed over 1 million people away from Rafah. Thousands of families now shelter in damaged & destroyed facilities in Khan Younis, where @UNRWA keeps providing essential services despite increasing challenges. Conditions are unspeakable.#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/qRVnWmfZSr — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 3, 2024

Since early May, Israel’s occupation forces have targeted the area, bombing and shelling displacement camps, killing hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

The UN and other international bodies have repeatedly warned that “nowhere is safe in Gaza” and Palestinians have said they are being targeted wherever they go. Many have been forced to relocate to the coastal region where they are susceptible to high tides and strong winds.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) estimates that around 18,500 pregnant women have fled Rafah, while around 10,000 more remain there “in desperate conditions”.

As people continue to be forcibly displaced, @UNFPA estimates that around 18,500 pregnant women have fled #Rafah. Around 10,000 more remain there in desperate conditions. Access to healthcare & maternal supplies is minimal. Mothers' and babies' health is at risk.#CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/8ZfRljNLUp — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 2, 2024

UNRWA said thousands of families are now sheltering in damaged and destroyed facilities in the city of Khan Yunis.

“Conditions are unspeakable”, it added.

