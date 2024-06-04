Egypt denies plans to build new barrier on border with Gaza

A senior Egyptian official yesterday denied reports that authorities plan to build a new barrier on the border with the Gaza Strip amidst ongoing Israeli attacks on the Strip and escalating tensions in the Palestinian city of Rafah on the Egyptian border, the Ma’an News Agency reported.

This came after the official Hebrew Kan channel revealed that a wall would be constructed between Egypt and the Gaza Strip under the pretext of preventing tunnel construction and halting smuggling operations on both sides of the border.

Israeli and US officials have requested that Egypt commence the construction of a barrier in the Philadelphi Corridor, equipped with technological means extending underground to prevent and thwart tunnel digging. They believe Egypt would begin building the wall immediately.

The report also noted that the Biden administration has allocated approximately $200 million for the project.

However, a senior Egyptian source refuted the claims.

