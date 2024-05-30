Egypt denies Israeli claims of tunnels on border with Gaza

Egypt has denied Israeli claims of the presence of tunnels along its border with Gaza.

A senior Egyptian official said Israel has not communicated the claims to Cairo, adding that Tel Aviv is using this to justify the continuation of its operation in Rafah and prolong the war for political reasons.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Rafah Crossing on 7 October, took control of it and raised the Israeli flag. Humanitarian aid and vital supplies have not been allowed through the crossing since, leaving Palestinians in Gaza struggling under a tightening siege and increasing famine.

The Israeli military claimed it found and destroyed a 1.5-kilometre tunnel located 100 metres from the Rafah crossing.

The Israeli news site Nziv also alleged a connection between Gaza’s tunnels and the Egyptian military.

