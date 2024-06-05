‘Arabs love us more than the Zionists’: rabbi confronts Israeli journalist

A video circulating on social media shows a Jewish rabbi confronting an Israeli journalist after the latter claimed, “Arabs want to kill us.”

In the video, the rabbi responds: “You are fighting against Muslims who worship God. Those you call terrorists worship God. They worship God better than the Zionists. They worship God better than [opposition leader] Lapid and [Prime Minister Netanyahu] Bibi.”

Jews against Zionists. Listen to the rabbi and see that the problem is not Jews or Muslims, the only problem is Zionism and Israel. Jews, Muslims and Christians have only one enemy: Zionism. pic.twitter.com/x9WcrcyvP3 — Torah Judaism (@TorahJudaism) June 4, 2024



The journalist continued to assert, “Arabs want to kill you,” to which the rabbi replied: “No, they do not want to kill me. They all want to worship God.”

When the journalist stated, “They raped Jews,” the rabbi retorted@ “You are liars; these are lies of Zionism. This is not true, Arabs love us more than the Zionists.”

READ: Saudi Arabia softens stance toward Israel in new school curriculum, study finds