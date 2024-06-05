Middle East Monitor
‘Arabs love us more than the Zionists’: rabbi confronts Israeli journalist

June 5, 2024 at 8:51 am

Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Bnei Brak, Israel on March 20, 2022 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

A video circulating on social media shows a Jewish rabbi confronting an Israeli journalist after the latter claimed, “Arabs want to kill us.”

In the video, the rabbi responds: “You are fighting against Muslims who worship God. Those you call terrorists worship God. They worship God better than the Zionists. They worship God better than [opposition leader] Lapid and [Prime Minister Netanyahu] Bibi.”


The journalist continued to assert, “Arabs want to kill you,” to which the rabbi replied: “No, they do not want to kill me. They all want to worship God.”

When the journalist stated, “They raped Jews,” the rabbi retorted@ “You are liars; these are lies of  Zionism. This is not true, Arabs love us more than the Zionists.”

