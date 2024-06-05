Iran General killed in suspected Israel air strike in Syria

An Iranian General has been killed in a suspected Israeli air strike near the Syrian city of Aleppo, nearly two months after the Islamic Republic warned it would retaliate against attacks on its interests, Iran’s state TV reports.

According to the report, Saeed Abyar, described as a Military Adviser, was targeted in a bombing raid resulting in the death of several civilians and “material losses”.

As reiteration, Iran fired a barrage of more than 350 drones and missiles, most of which were intercepted by Israel, with help from its allies including the United States and Britain.

Since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, Iran has sent military advisers to support President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, leading to regular suspected Israeli strikes against Iranian military targets.

Israel’s air operations in Syria have picked up since the 7 October attacks by Hamas, which is backed by Iran.

