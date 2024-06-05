Morocco health ministry says 8 people killed by methanol poisoning

Eight people have died in Morocco after consuming bootleg alcohol adulterated with methanol in the town of Sidi Allal Tazi north of Rabat, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Reuters has reported that 81 others are under medical supervision.

The deaths were all registered at a hospital between Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement, as the authorities investigate the incident.

Methanol is used as a substitute for ethyl alcohol in several adulterated alcoholic beverages such as “Eau de vie” (“Water of life”), which is a drink distilled from dried fruits, such as dates, grapes and figs.

According to the National Library of Medicine, once inside the body, the toxic alcohol is metabolised into formic acid which, if left untreated, affects brain tissue, leads to blindness and can also cause death.

READ: Moroccans urge government to bar ship suspected of transporting weapons to Israel