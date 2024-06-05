US citizens advised not to travel to Lebanon border with Israel, Syria after embassy attack

The US Embassy in Beirut, on Wednesday, advised American citizens in Lebanon to avoid travel to areas along the borders with Israel and Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Embassy also cautioned US citizens travelling against refugee settlements or participating in demonstrations or large gatherings across the country.

The warning came hours after a shootout outside the Embassy in the Lebanese capital early Wednesday.

According to Lebanese media, an embassy guard was injured in the shooting attack, while one attacker was killed and another injured and arrested. A manhunt was launched for a third suspect.

The Embassy said its facility and team were safe after the attack.

“Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement,” the embassy added.

