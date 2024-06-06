Palestinians killed for ‘trying to infiltrate’ Israel from Rafah

Israeli occupation forces have killed three Palestinians for allegedly attempting to infiltrate into Israel from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the army said on Thursday.

The so-called Israel Defence Forces claimed that the three were spotted trying to sneak through a security fence, Anadolu has reported. Two were killed by an Israeli drone and a third was hit by tank fire. An investigation was launched into the incident, added the IDF. There was no Palestinian comment on the Israeli allegation.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since the 7 October cross-border incursion by Hamas, in defiance of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed by Israel in Gaza, the vast majority of them women and children, and over 83,000 others have been wounded. Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza are in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide by South Africa at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded by Israeli forces on 6 May. The occupation state not only denies the genocide charge, but has also ignored the court’s rulings.

