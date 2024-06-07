Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Protesters in Tel Aviv urge Germany to stop sending arms to Israel

June 7, 2024 at 4:59 pm

German and Israeli activists block the entrance to the German embassy in Tel Aviv during a protest calling on Germany to stop arming Israel, on June 7, 2024 [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

German and Israeli activists block the entrance to the German embassy in Tel Aviv during a protest calling on Germany to stop arming Israel, on June 7, 2024 [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

A group of protesters, on Friday, gathered in front of the German Embassy in Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, called on Berlin to halt arms exports to Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters sitting at the entrance of the Embassy held signs, reading “Stop arming Israel”, “Don’t you have enough blood on your hands?” and “For once, be on the right side of history.”

The protesters also chanted slogans such as “Germany, you can’t hide, you’re complicit in genocide.”

Israeli police removed protesters sitting in front of the embassy by force and detained 5 individuals.

In a written statement made on behalf of the group after the protest, it was stated that Israel used German weapons in the massacres in the Gaza Strip.

The attention was drawn to Germany ranking second among countries exporting arms to Israel last year, with 47 per cent.

Protesters also sent a letter to the German Ambassador to Tel Aviv, Steffen Seibert, urging the Berlin government to stop arms exports to Israel.

READ: Majority of Germans now disapprove of Israel military offensive in Gaza, poll finds

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending