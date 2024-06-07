Protesters in Tel Aviv urge Germany to stop sending arms to Israel

A group of protesters, on Friday, gathered in front of the German Embassy in Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, called on Berlin to halt arms exports to Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters sitting at the entrance of the Embassy held signs, reading “Stop arming Israel”, “Don’t you have enough blood on your hands?” and “For once, be on the right side of history.”

The protesters also chanted slogans such as “Germany, you can’t hide, you’re complicit in genocide.”

Israeli police removed protesters sitting in front of the embassy by force and detained 5 individuals.

In a written statement made on behalf of the group after the protest, it was stated that Israel used German weapons in the massacres in the Gaza Strip.

The attention was drawn to Germany ranking second among countries exporting arms to Israel last year, with 47 per cent.

Protesters also sent a letter to the German Ambassador to Tel Aviv, Steffen Seibert, urging the Berlin government to stop arms exports to Israel.

